(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Is Trichloroisocyanuric Acid the Reliable Guardian of Water Quality in Industrial and Healthcare Applications across Japan, Korea, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, & 30+ Countries? Read in FMI's Survey! NEWARK, Del, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid is poised for remarkable growth, with its size projected to expand from USD 2,141.1 million in 2024 to USD 3,622.8 million by 2034 , registering a robust CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Widely utilized for its exceptional disinfection, sanitization, and bleaching properties, TCCA is increasingly becoming indispensable across aquaculture, agriculture, water treatment, and industrial sectors. The trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) market is poised for growth with a surging demand driven by its increasing applications in water treatment, agriculture, and aquaculture. Escalating use of TCCA as an industry disinfectant and bleaching agent is anticipated to boost sales. Rising prominence of the textile sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the market's expansion. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is an organic compound with the formula C3Cl3N3O3. It is widely used as a bleaching agent, industrial disinfectant, and reagents. Its use as a disinfectant, algaecide , and bactericide for swimming pools is set to expand with rising development of new residential and commercial projects. It can also be used as a bleaching agent in the textile sector. Increasing global demand for trichloroisocyanuric acid is primarily driven by its essential role in water and wastewater treatment . It serves as a highly effective disinfectant in civil sanitation applications, including the treatment of swimming pools, spas, and wastewater. Its use as an algaecide for recycled water further contributes to its growing popularity. Notably, TCCA's ease of handling, in comparison to chlorine gas, enhances its compatibility with swimming pool systems, ultimately boosting sales. Numerous advantages of compounds in water treatment are expected to lay a strong platform for robust growth in demand in the evaluation period. Browse Full Report Here A few other factors pushing trichloroisocyanuric acid demand: . Increasing demand for clean and safe water in various sectors is anticipated to propel demand. . Growing awareness of waterborne diseases and need for effective disinfection & sanitization are anticipated to augment sales. . TCCA's effectiveness in killing bacteria, viruses, and algae would make it suitable for water treatment & swimming pool sanitation, thereby spurring sales. . Growing urbanization and industrialization would likely lead to increased water pollution concerns, thereby driving demand. . Expansion of the swimming pool and spa sector is set to push the demand for TCCA-based sanitizers. . TCCA's stability and long shelf life is projected to make it a reliable choice for long-term storage and usage, which would fuel sales. . Increasing use of TCCA in industrial water treatment, agriculture, food processing, and healthcare applications is predicted to accelerate demand. Key Takeaways

Market Size Growth: Projected to reach USD 3,622.8 million by 2034 from USD 2,141.1 million in 2024.

CAGR: Estimated at 5.4% between 2024 and 2034.

Demand Drivers: Agriculture, water treatment, and industrial disinfection. Regional Leaders: North America, Western Europe, and East Asia. Agriculture Industry Cultivates the Demand for Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Market The rising adoption of precision farming methods and advanced irrigation techniques has heightened the reliance on water quality management. TCCA serves as a cost-effective and efficient solution for ensuring water disinfection, thus safeguarding agricultural productivity. Moreover, the global push for smart agriculture solutions has amplified the demand for TCCA, given its minimal environmental footprint and proven efficacy in combating waterborne pathogens. Top Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Market Trends Listed by Future Market Insights (FMI) . Increasing Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment to Push Sales Trichlor is widely used as a water disinfectant and sanitizer in various applications such as swimming pools, drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, and industrial water treatment. With growing concerns regarding waterborne diseases and need for effective water treatment, demand for trichlor has been on the rise. Trichlor is a commonly utilized disinfectant in the water treatment sector. Its efficacy in killing bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms makes it an ideal choice for ensuring the safety of drinking water supplies. Trichlor is typically available in tablet or granular form, designed to dissolve slowly and provide a sustained release of chlorine . This sustained release mechanism enables continuous disinfection, maintaining the desired water quality standards. It is employed in wastewater treatment processes to disinfect and sanitize water before its release into the environment. Its ability to effectively eliminate pathogens and harmful bacteria, as well as prevent contamination of rivers, lakes, and groundwater sources would aid demand. Its long-lasting disinfection effect is particularly beneficial in wastewater treatment plants where sustained microbial control is essential. . Safe Swimming Pool and Spa Experience with TCCA Sanitization to Fuel Demand The global swimming pool sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years. TCCA is extensively used in swimming pools to maintain water hygiene by killing harmful bacteria, viruses, and algae. As the number of residential and commercial swimming pools continues to increase, TCCA demand is expected to rise. TCCA finds widespread application in the swimming pool and spa sector for ensuring water hygiene and preventing the proliferation of harmful microorganisms. Its effectiveness in eliminating bacteria, viruses, and algae contributes to maintaining the safety and clarity of water. TCCA is available in various forms such as tablets, granules, or powder. It hence provides pool operators with convenient options for dosing appropriate amounts based on their specific requirements. When trichlor is introduced to pool water, it undergoes a chemical reaction upon contact with water. This reaction leads to the release of cyanuric acid and hypochlorous acid. Presence of hypochlorous acid is of utmost importance in pool water treatment. It serves as a key source of free chlorine, which is responsible for the chlorination process necessary to maintain the desired sanitation levels in pools. In this context, role of cyanuric acid is significant. One of the challenges faced in pool maintenance is the loss of chlorine due to evaporation caused by UV rays. Within a few hours of exposure to UV rays, chlorine levels in pool water can be reduced by up to 90%. This poses a significant challenge in maintaining effective disinfection. To address this issue, cyanuric acid serves as a stabilizer in pool water. It plays a crucial role in facilitating the formation of a more stable compound with chlorine, which exhibits enhanced resistance to degradation when exposed to UV rays. This stabilization effect helps to prolong the effectiveness of chlorine in the pool water, ensuring consistent disinfection. By preventing conversion of hypochlorous acid into hypochlorite ions, which have lower microbial activity, cyanuric acid helps maintain the effectiveness of chlorine in sanitizing pool water. This stabilization process ensures that the chlorine remains active for a longer duration, thereby optimizing its ability to combat bacteria and other contaminants present in the pool. Integration of Technology in Water Treatment Boosts the Global Market Innovative advancements in water treatment technologies have bolstered the adoption of TCCA. From automated dosing systems to AI-driven water quality monitoring, the integration of technology is making the use of TCCA more efficient and widespread. The application of smart water management systems ensures precise utilization of TCCA, reducing wastage and optimizing its effectiveness in maintaining water quality across diverse settings.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 8% China 7% ASEAN 6.6% Italy 5.6% Japan 5.2%





“The TCCA market's impressive growth trajectory underscores its critical role in addressing global challenges related to water quality, agriculture productivity, and public health. With the growing focus on sustainability and urbanization, TCCA will continue to be a cornerstone in disinfection and sanitization solutions.” opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Country -wise Insights

What is the Demand Outlook for Trichloroisocyanuric Acid in China?

Increasing Demand for Safe Water to Spur Sales of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Powder in China

China is set to be one of the most lucrative countries in the global trichloroisocyanuric acid market. It is projected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.

Growing need for clean and treated water to prevent waterborne diseases is fueling demand for trichloroisocyanuric acid in the country. Rising awareness of various health risks associated with polluted water has led to an intensified demand for safe and treated water. This factor is projected to have a substantial impact on the market throughout the forecast period.

Why is the United Kingdom Showcasing High Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Demand ?

Strict Water Quality Norms in the United Kingdom to Foster Demand for Trichloroisocyanuric Acid Tablets

The United Kingdom trichloroisocyanuric acid market is expected to witness steady growth in the next ten years. With a strong focus on water treatment and sanitation, demand is projected to increase in various sectors across the country.

There is growing awareness among individuals, communities, and regulatory bodies in the country regarding the importance of water safety & disinfection. This awareness is driving demand for effective water treatment solutions, including TCCA. These would help to ensure clean and safe water supplies for drinking, swimming pools, industrial processes, and agriculture.

The United Kingdom has well-established regulations and standards for water quality and treatment. These regulations necessitate the use of reliable and effective disinfection methods to meet the prescribed standards. TCCA, with its strong disinfection properties, is a preferred choice for complying with these regulations, further driving its demand in the country.

Category-wise Insights

Which is the Leading Application of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid?

TCCA Chemical to Find Extensive Usage as a Bleaching Agent Worldwide by 2033

Use of trichlor as a bleaching agent is one of the prominent applications. Trichloroisocyanuric acid can be used as a bleaching agent in certain applications. It is employed in the textile sector for bleaching cotton and other fabrics.

It helps to remove stains, dirt, and color impurities from the fibers, resulting in a brighter and whiter appearance. Its bleaching properties would make it suitable for applications such as fabric preparation before dyeing or printing.

Trichlor is also utilized as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp sector. It is used to brighten and whiten paper products, improving their aesthetic appeal. It further helps to remove residual lignin, ink particles, and other impurities from the pulp, resulting in a higher-quality paper with enhanced brightness and color.

Its strong oxidizing properties would make it effective in disinfecting and whitening surfaces. It can be used to bleach and sanitize various hard surfaces such as tiles, countertops , and bathroom fixtures. Its bleaching action would help remove stains, mold, and mildew, leaving surfaces clean and visually appealing.

Which is the Most Preferred Form of Trichloisocyanuric Acid All Over the Globe?

Demand for Trichloisocyanuric Acid Tablets to Soar across the Globe

Trichloroisocyanuric acid is available dominantly in three forms, namely, tablet, granules, and powder. Based on form, it is widely sold in tablet form, as it offers various advantages over other forms. The tablet form of TCCA is expected to hold around 30% to 40% of the global trichloisocyanuric acid market share in 2023.

TCCA tablets offer the advantage of providing a controlled and measured dosage of chlorine-based disinfectant. As tablets are formulated to dissolve slowly, they help in releasing chlorine gradually over time. This controlled release ensures a consistent and sustained disinfection effect, making it easier to maintain the desired chlorine residual levels in water treatment applications.

Tablets are compact and easy to handle. They are typically available in standardized sizes, making it convenient for operators to determine the appropriate dosage based on the volume of water to be treated. Tablets can also be easily transported, stored, and distributed, further reducing the risk of spillage & facilitating handling during application.

Tablets can also be easily used in various water treatment applications. They can be added directly to swimming pools, spas, or other water bodies. They can be placed in specialized feeders or dispensers for automated dosing. Versatility of tablets would allow for efficient and precise application in different settings, thereby ensuring effective disinfection and sanitization.

Key Market Players

The global Trichloroisocyanuric Acid market features prominent players, including:



Ercros SA

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Hebei Jiheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Solenis

Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

Zhengzhou Mahaco Industrial Co., Ltd. (M.H.C)

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Heze Huayi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

In terms of form, the industry is divided into, powder, granular, and tablet form.

By Application:

On the basis of application, the industry is categorized into bleaching agent, disinfectant, algaecide and bactericide, sericulture and aquaculture, and others.

By End Use:

The industry is distributed into water & waste water treatment, food, sports & recreation, textile, dye industry, agriculture, and others, based on the end users.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

French Language

Le marché mondial de l'acide trichloroisocyanurique est sur le point de connaître une croissance remarquable, sa taille devant passer de 2 141,1 millions USD en 2024 à 3 622,8 millions USD d'ici 2034 , enregistrant un TCAC robuste de 5,4 % au cours de la période de prévision. Largement utilisé pour ses propriétés exceptionnelles de désinfection, d'assainissement et de blanchiment, le TCCA devient de plus en plus indispensable dans les secteurs de l'aquaculture, de l'agriculture, du traitement de l'eau et de l'industrie.

Les applications du TCCA comme bactéricide, algicide et désinfectant, notamment dans les piscines et les spas, connaissent un succès croissant, stimulé par de nouveaux projets résidentiels et commerciaux. La longue durée de conservation et la stabilité du composé renforcent encore son aptitude à une utilisation à grande échelle et à long terme dans diverses industries.

Couverture du rapport et informations clés sur le marché

Ce rapport examine en profondeur la dynamique qui façonne le marché de l'acide trichloroisocyanurique, en soulignant ses applications dans l'agriculture, le traitement de l'eau et les domaines industriels. Avec une sensibilisation croissante aux maladies d'origine hydrique et la nécessité de solutions d'assainissement efficaces, TCCA émerge comme un acteur clé pour répondre aux préoccupations mondiales en matière de sécurité de l'eau.

La croissance de l'urbanisation et des activités industrielles a suscité des inquiétudes accrues en matière de pollution de l'eau. Par conséquent, l'intégration d'agents désinfectants à base de TCCA devient cruciale pour maintenir l'approvisionnement en eau propre dans tous les secteurs.

La demande croissante de TCCA dans l'agriculture pour stimuler la croissance du marché

L'industrie agricole est un consommateur important de TCCA, qui exploite ses propriétés désinfectantes pour maintenir des normes d'hygiène optimales dans les systèmes d'irrigation, l'élevage et l'aquaculture. À mesure que les pratiques agricoles durables gagnent du terrain, la demande de solutions efficaces et respectueuses de l'environnement comme le TCCA devrait augmenter.

De plus, l'utilité du TCCA dans la prévention de la contamination microbienne dans les réservoirs d'eau agricoles garantit des rendements de cultures plus élevés et des produits plus sains, ce qui en fait un élément essentiel des pratiques agricoles modernes.

Principaux points à retenir



Croissance de la taille du marché : devrait atteindre 3 622,8 millions USD d'ici 2034, contre 2 141,1 millions USD en 2024.

TCAC : Estimé à 5,4 % entre 2024 et 2034.

Facteurs de la demande : agriculture, traitement de l'eau et désinfection industrielle. Leaders régionaux : Amérique du Nord, Europe de l'Ouest et Asie de l'Est.

L'industrie agricole stimule la demande pour le marché de l'acide trichloroisocyanurique

L'adoption croissante de méthodes d'agriculture de précision et de techniques d'irrigation avancées a accru la dépendance à l'égard de la gestion de la qualité de l'eau. Le TCCA constitue une solution rentable et efficace pour assurer la désinfection de l'eau, préservant ainsi la productivité agricole.

De plus, la poussée mondiale en faveur de solutions agricoles intelligentes a amplifié la demande de TCCA, compte tenu de son empreinte environnementale minimale et de son efficacité prouvée dans la lutte contre les agents pathogènes d'origine hydrique.

Développement de l'industrie du traitement de l'eau

Avec la demande croissante d'eau propre et sûre dans les secteurs résidentiel, industriel et commercial, le secteur du traitement de l'eau subit une transformation importante. TCCA joue un rôle central dans cette évolution, offrant une efficacité inégalée dans l'élimination des contaminants et des agents pathogènes.

Les gouvernements du monde entier introduisent des réglementations strictes sur la qualité de l'eau, favorisant ainsi l'adoption du TCCA dans les installations de traitement des eaux municipales et industrielles.

L'intégration de la technologie dans le traitement de l'eau stimule le marché mondial

Les avancées technologiques dans le domaine du traitement de l'eau ont favorisé l'adoption du TCCA. Des systèmes de dosage automatisés à la surveillance de la qualité de l'eau par l'IA, l'intégration de la technologie rend l'utilisation du TCCA plus efficace et plus répandue.

L'application de systèmes intelligents de gestion de l'eau garantit une utilisation précise du TCCA, réduisant le gaspillage et optimisant son efficacité dans le maintien de la qualité de l'eau dans divers contextes.

(( La trajectoire de croissance impressionnante du marché des TCCA souligne son rôle essentiel dans la résolution des défis mondiaux liés à la qualité de l'eau, à la productivité agricole et à la santé publique. Avec l'accent croissant mis sur la durabilité et l'urbanisation, TCCA continuera d'être une pierre angulaire des solutions de désinfection et d'assainissement )), estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Analyse régionale



Amérique du Nord : Le plus grand contributeur au marché du TCCA, grâce à des investissements importants dans les infrastructures de traitement de l'eau et à une utilisation généralisée dans les piscines.

Amérique latine : Connaît une croissance rapide en raison de l'augmentation des pratiques agricoles et des initiatives en matière d'aquaculture.

Europe de l'Ouest : Un marché mature avec une demande constante des secteurs du traitement des eaux industrielles et municipales.

Europe de l'Est : un marché prometteur en pleine émergence avec une industrialisation et un développement urbain croissants.

Asie de l'Est et Asie du Sud-Pacifique : fort potentiel de croissance alimenté par l'expansion démographique et la demande croissante en eau potable. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : Adoption croissante du TCCA dans les régions où l'eau est rare pour relever les défis de l'assainissement.

Principaux acteurs du marché

Le marché mondial de l'acide trichloroisocyanurique comprend des acteurs de premier plan, notamment :



Ercros SA

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Hebei Jiheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Société chinoise de pétrole et de produits chimiques (Sinopec Corporation)

Solénis

Produits chimiques Bodal Ltée.

Zhengzhou Mahaco Industrial Co., Ltd. (MHC)

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Industrie chimique de Tokyo Co. Ltd. Heze Huayi Chimie Co., Ltd.

L'émergence de méthodes alternatives de traitement de l'eau limite le marché

Malgré les nombreux avantages du TCCA, l'essor des méthodes alternatives de traitement de l'eau, telles que la désinfection par UV et le traitement à l'ozone, pose des défis à sa croissance sur le marché. Cependant, la rentabilité et la polyvalence du TCCA continuent d'en faire une option compétitive.

Rapport sur les principaux segments du marché

Par formulaire :

En termes de forme, l'industrie est divisée en poudre, granulaire et comprimé.

Par application :

Sur la base de l'application, l'industrie est classée en agent de blanchiment, désinfectant, algicide et bactéricide, sériciculture et aquaculture, et autres.

Par utilisation finale :

L'industrie est répartie dans le traitement de l'eau et des eaux usées, l'alimentation, les sports et loisirs, le textile, l'industrie de la teinture, l'agriculture et autres, en fonction des utilisateurs finaux.

Par région :

L'industrie est répartie en Amérique du Nord, en Amérique latine, en Europe de l'Ouest, en Europe de l'Est, en Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, en Asie de l'Est, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique.

