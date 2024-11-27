Syndax Announces Participation At The Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX ), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in a panel discussion on mechanisms in oncology at the Citi 2024 Global Healthcare on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter )

and

LinkedIn .

