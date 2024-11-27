THE EU FAB 6 ROADSHOWS SHOWCASING THE EXCELLENCE OF EUROPEAN PDO WINES AND PGI DELI MEATS IN THE UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A journey of flavors capturing the attention of UK professionals and media, as part of the project“The EU Fab 6"

ROMA, ITALY, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The EU Fab 6 roadshows are bringing the unique excellence of European PDO wines and traditional PGI deli meats to the forefront of the UK scene. From London to Cardiff, this multi-city event series has engaged chefs, sommeliers, restaurateurs, importers, and media, highlighting the rich heritage, diversity, and unparalleled quality of European products.On October 14 and 15, the campaign showcased the vibrant and distinctive Garnacha PDO wines and Cadillac PDO wines during exclusive events at the 67 Pall Mall, a private wine club in London, and the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Cardiff. The combined events welcomed over 110 attendees, including importers, distributors, hospitality professionals, and media representatives, highlighting the campaign's dedication to building meaningful industry connections across the UK.At the 67 Pall Mall, London attendees explored over 60 exceptional wines from Garnacha PDOs-Cariñena, Calatayud, Campo de Borja, and Terra Alta-and Cadillac PDOs, including Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux and Premières Côtes de Bordeaux. The sessions delivered an engaging educational experience and delved into the distinct characteristics of these wines, celebrating their heritage and versatility.In Cardiff, the roadshow experience continued with a session led by Richard Ballantyne, Master of Wine, who guided attendees through a deeper exploration of the wines' characteristics. Attendees discovered the same curated selection of 60 wines, affirming the campaign's commitment to fostering appreciation for PDO products in diverse regional settings across the UK.These events provided a platform for lively discussions, where attendees were able to deepen their understanding of the wines' distinctive characteristics, from their expressive fruit flavors to their complex textures and aging potential.On November 19, the EU Fab 6 campaign highlighted the excellence of Abruzzo PDO wines and Italian deli meats with a day-long event at Haberdashers' Hall, near St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Nearly 300 professionals from the food and beverage industry attended, including chefs, restaurateurs, importers, sommeliers, wine merchants, and representatives from the UK's leading food and wine media. The event offered an unparalleled platform for networking, discovery, and deepening knowledge about these European products.The walk-around tasting was the centerpiece of the event, featuring 20 dedicated stations, each showcasing a curated selection of wines from Abruzzo's celebrated producers. Attendees explored the distinctive characteristics of Pecorino, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo, and Montepulciano d'Abruzzo wines while engaging directly with knowledgeable representatives. This dynamic setup encouraged interaction, learning, and a deeper appreciation of Abruzzo's PDO wines.Complementing the wine tasting was a deli meats section, where participants sampled premium products. A special highlight was the station hosted by Salumificio Fratelli Beretta, offering a closer look at traditional Italian deli meats like Mortadella Bologna PGI and Salame Cacciatore PDO. These pairings underscored the perfect harmony between the vibrant flavors of Abruzzo wines and the rich, savory profiles of the deli meats.The day's highlight was an exclusive masterclass led by the esteemed Peter McCombie MW, a Master of Wine and a respected authority in the global wine industry. Organized in collaboration with the UK Sommelier Association, the session brought together 50 selected participants for a guided tasting that paired Abruzzo PDO wines with Italian deli meats. McCombie shared his expertise, demonstrating the versatility of these European delicacies and their ability to elevate culinary experiences.The EU FAB 6 roadshow continued to redefine how European PDO wines and deli meats are perceived in the UK, forging lasting connections and inspiring professionals to embrace the diversity and excellence of these products. This initiative leaves a lasting legacy, celebrating Europe's gastronomic heritage through compelling storytelling and exceptional experiences.Co-funded by the European Union, the EU FAB 6 campaign aims to promote the excellence of PDO and PGI products in key markets like the UK and Switzerland. Both countries are characterized by sophisticated consumers and a growing demand for certified, high-quality food and wine.Over the next three years, the campaign will host a range of promotional activities, including masterclasses, B2B events, and tasting roadshows, with the goal of increasing awareness of European quality schemes and encouraging consumption of these exceptional products. The campaign unites six prestigious agro-food consortia:.Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy).Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy).Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena IGP (Italy).ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux (France).Asociación para la Promoción del Vino de Garnacha - Garnacha Origen (Spain).Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)These products represent the pinnacle of European culinary tradition, rooted in unique territories and centuries-old practices that guarantee authenticity and quality under the PDO and PGI marks.Stay updated on future events by following us on our social media channels:.Facebook: @theeufab6uk.Instagram: @theeufab6.YouTube: @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: ...

