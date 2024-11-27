Neele-Vat Ocean Relies On Coneksion® To Enhance Data Connectivity With Top Ocean Carriers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coneksion® has partnered with Neele-Vat

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of advanced data connectivity solutions for and logistics, has partnered with Neele-Vat Ocean, one of the Netherlands' largest logistics service providers. Leveraging the Coneksion RAPIDS Ocean Freight Connectivity solution , Neele-Vat gains the capabilities to enhance booking execution with ocean carriers and boost chain visibility.

Through this partnership, Neele-Vat unlocks seamless connectivity to their Fiton TMS with all leading ocean carriers via coneksion's Common Carrier Layer (CCL) technology, which powers the RAPIDS offering.

This technology enables efficient data exchange for essential message types, including Booking Requests, Booking Confirmations, Shipping Instructions, Verified Gross Mass (VGM), Bills of Lading (BoL), Track and Trace, and technical acknowledgments. This robust connectivity not only streamlines booking execution but also equips Neele-Vat with real-time track and trace capabilities, a vital feature for delivering an enhanced customer experience.

The scalability of coneksion's solution empowers Neele-Vat to expand its connectivity scope over time. Additional message types and use cases, such as Vessel Schedules and Freight Invoices, can be integrated as needed, providing Neele-Vat with the flexibility to adapt to evolving market demands and customer expectations.

Andy Giesselbach, Director Ocean Netherlands, said,“We chose coneksion® because it integrates seamlessly with our TMS and enhances data connectivity with our top ocean carriers. This partnership allows us to exchange data efficiently and scale as needed. It's all about improving our booking process and enhancing the customer experience.”

“Seamless connectivity with ocean carriers is vital for logistics service providers in the rapidly evolving and demanding logistics market,” said Geesche Laksola, Chief Product Officer at coneksion®.“We believe this collaboration will equip Neele-Vat with a competitive advantage and add tremendous value to the company's customers.”



ABOUT NEELE-VAT

Neele-Vat is a family-owned logistics service provider headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Established in 1975, the company has expanded to over 30 branches across 15 countries, employing more than 1,200 professionals. Neele-Vat offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions, including European road transport, warehousing, customs formalities, forwarding, express shipments, and air and ocean freight. Committed to delivering personalized and efficient services, Neele-Vat continues to support businesses worldwide in optimizing their supply chains.

For more information, visit



ABOUT CONEKSION®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Coneksion® enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified and modern platform for API and EDI transactions in the global logistics and supply chain domain. Our solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service.

We enable quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. Integrating with carriers, logistics services providers, ecosystems, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, coneksion® provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100 percent accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, visit

