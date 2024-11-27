BJP Hails Eknath Shinde’S Support To Accept PM Modi’S Decision On Maha CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Nov 27 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday hailed Maharashtra caretaker Chief Eknath Shinde's stand to support the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the post of the CM in the state.

“Eknath Shinde's stand is to further make the NDA stronger and strengthen the MahaYuti. His stand is to make Visit Maharashtra and make the 14 crore people of the state happy. Therefore, I thank Eknath Shinde for his stand,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said minutes after Eknath Shinde announced that he won't be a hurdle or a speed breaker in the formation of the new MahaYuti in the state.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Eknath Shinde has decided to support the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the government formation and the Chief Minister's post.

“Eknath Shinde will sit with them and discuss various issues with the BJP's central leadership relating to the nature of the government, distribution of portfolios and appointment of district guardian ministers,” he said.

Bawankule added that the BJP's central leadership will take a decision which will be supported by Eknath Shinde and others.

“We are confident that the BJP's central leadership will take a proper decision,” he said.

Bawankule also downplayed a social media campaign questioning Eknath Shinde's leadership for putting roadblocks in the government formation, especially by staking claim on the Chief Minister's post.

“Eknath Shinde played a crucial role in further strengthening the MahaYuti alliance. He was instrumental in reviving a slew of projects that were stalled by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He is a fighter and he has done a great job as the successful chief minister working day and night to expedite Maharashtra's development,” he said.

Bawankule also slammed the opposition for taking doubts over EVM following MahaYuti's landslide victory, adding that MahaYuti after a dismal performance in Lok Sabha made all efforts to remove confusion created by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the people by spreading a fake narrative.

“However, MahaYuti approached the voters by taking up the works done by the Centre and the MahaYuti government. This has helped the MahaYuti to get 52 per cent votes against 32 per cent by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the assembly election,” he said.

Bawankule said that Congress won the Nanded by-election while BJP lost, adding that the BJP has accepted our defeat but Maha Vikas Aghadi is now running a campaign against the EVM.

“They should do self-introspection like we do,” he noted.

He further said that Maha Vikas Aghadi should honour the people's mandate which is in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's led-MahaYuti government's works and the promises given in the manifesto.

“People are with MahaYuti not with Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Bawankule added.