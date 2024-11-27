Sonali Bendre Is In ‘College Again’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Sonali Bendre recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post where she reminisces about her college days.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a series of her photos posing against the backdrop of a college. For the caption, Sonali wrote,“Ah to be in a college again!.” The actress seems to cherish her college memories through the post. In the photos, she is seen wearing a white shirt paired with a skirt.

Notably, many fans flocked to the comments section to shower love on the post. One excited fan commented,“That's my college and that balcony was my room. Room number 4 and you look absolutely beautiful.” Another wrote,“And to look like that.”

On the personal front, the 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' hai actress recently celebrated 22 years of togetherness with her husband Goldie Behl.

To mark this milestone, Sonali dropped a sweet video and captioned it,“22 @goldiebehl.” While the caption was simple, the video montage spoke volumes about their relationship.

The actress also included the song "Maiyya" by the composer duo Sachet-Parampara from the film“Do Patti.” The video featured Sonali and Goldie's unseen photos from their outings, starry appearances, and vacations.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on November 12. Their wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by prominent personalities, including the then Chief Minister of Mumbai, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The couple is also proud parents to their son, Ranveer.

In terms of work, Bendre is widely known for her performances in films like“Diljale,”“Duplicate,”“Major Saab,"“Dhai Akshar Prem Ke," "Sarfarosh,” and“Hum Saath Saath Hain.”

The actress was last seen in the second season of the show“The Broken News.” She reprised her role of Ameena Qureshi in the series, which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Indraneil Sengupta.