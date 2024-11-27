Tamil Superstar Dhanush Moves Madras HC Against Actor Nayanthara Over Copyright Infringement

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, November 27 (IANS) Tamil superstar Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar Movies, has filed a petition with the Madras High Court against South Indian Nayanthara and her husband, acclaimed director Vignesh Shiva.

The case involves alleged copyright infringement concerning visuals from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Wunderbar Movies, which were reportedly used in the documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Dhanush had earlier sought damages of Rs 10 crore following the release of the Netflix documentary's trailer, which featured three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Wunderbar Movies also requested the court's permission to implead Netflix's parent company, Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush for Wunderbar Films, starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Dhanush claims that footage from the movie was used in the Netflix documentary without his prior consent.

The civil suit filed by Wunderbar Movies was presented on Wednesday before a bench led by Justice Abdul Quddhose. The judge instructed Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, to respond to the suit and adjourned the matter.

Senior lawyer P.S. Raman, representing Wunderbar Movies, requested the High Court to allow the prosecution of Los Gatos.

Advocates Sathish Parasaran and R. Parthasarathy appeared on behalf of Nayanthara and Netflix, respectively. Justice Abdul Quddhose approved Wunderbar Movies' plea to implead Los Gatos, citing that a substantial part of the cause of action occurred within the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

