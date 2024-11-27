Yohji Yamamoto x Formula 1® Wildside and Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix Collections on Display and Available for Racegoers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, Pacsun brought its vision of and culture to the Formula 1® Heineken® Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, delivering a series of activations, retail offerings, and influencer collaborations as part of its ongoing F1® partnership. By blending high-performance motorsport with cutting-edge style, Pacsun created an engaging experience for fans and attendees, showcasing the synergy between fashion and Formula 1's global appeal for the second year in a row.

F1 Vegas - Pacsun

Continue Reading

Formula 1® and Pacsun also renewed their licensing partnership this year, building on their collaboration from 2022. This multi-year agreement underscores both brands' commitment to creating trend-driven, high-quality apparel for Formula 1® fans.

At the F1® Fan Zone, Pacsun displayed its Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix Collection of race inspired designs. This activation, which ran from Friday through Saturday, immersed fans in Pacsun's interpretation of Formula 1® style, deepening the brand's connection to the sport's international audience.

The Resorts World Pitstop served as a key hub for the newly released Yohji Yamamoto x Formula 1® Wildside Collection, showcasing a high-end approach to racewear. Fans attended an exclusive signing session with legendary designer Jeff Hamilton. The session took place Friday at Resorts World, celebrating Hamilton's iconic Formula 1®-inspired designs.

Pacsun expanded its Formula 1® presence through a robust retail strategy this year. The Formula 1® Las Vegas Grand Prix Collection was featured at a kiosk in the Fashion Show Mall, with select pieces also available trackside at the official Formula 1® Store. Jeff Hamilton Jackets were also prominently showcased at the Paddock Club, aligning with the Grand Prix's premium atmosphere. Pacsun marketing also appeared on the West Wall at Resorts World, on their globe, and throughout screens inside the property all weekend.

Influencer collaborations amplified Pacsun's reach beyond Las Vegas, connecting fans to the event through engaging and authentic content. Influencers such as Cam Casey (Cameron Casey), Zack Fairhurst , JoJo Sim (Joseph Sim), Sara Choi and Dayna Marie attended the event, offering their followers and Pacsun's community exclusive insights into Pacsun's Formula 1® activations.

Beyond the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Pacsun and Formula 1® have introduced race-specific collections throughout the year, drawing inspiration from unique locations such as Austin, with its celebration of country roots, and Monza, reflecting the sophistication of Italian design

By providing fans with access to exclusive experiences and a fresh perspective on Formula 1® style, Pacsun continues to be a trailblazer in redefining the fan experience.

Images of the collections and activations can be found HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED