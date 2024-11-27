Emirates Transport Driving Institute Recognized For Excellence By Dubai's Roads And Transport Authority

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 November 2024: Emirates Driving Institute (ETDI), a key business center of Emirates Transport, was honored by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at a special ceremony held in late October. The event recognized and celebrated driving instructors and institutes that achieved exceptional results in meeting driver training service targets. ETDI received five Outstanding Achievement Awards for its instructors, based on rigorous evaluation and recognition criteria. This prestigious accolade coincided with the institute's 8th anniversary, marking a significant milestone since its official launch in 2016.

The event, which recognized several distinguished driving instructors from the institute, coincided with the institute's anniversary celebrations, highlighting a journey of growth, success, and continuous improvement. Since its inception, ETDI has expanded significantly, growing from its initial headquarters in Dubai's Warsan 3 area to five branches across the city. This expansion has been supported by an increase in the number of professional trainers, with the institute now employing over 85 skilled trainers. As a result, the institute has become a popular choice for individuals wishing to obtain a UAE driving license, with the total number of trainees reaching 10,384. In addition, the institute's twin operation, which focuses on the professional training of school transport drivers and safety supervisors, has trained more than 80,000 individuals from across the UAE's transportation sector.

Dominic Hagerty, Chief Transport & Lease Officer at Emirates Transport, expressed his pleasure and gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that the institute's success is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of the entire team, as well as Emirates Transport's broader achievements.“We are incredibly proud to be the only federally accredited government center dedicated to training drivers, transport employees, and those seeking licenses for various vehicle types in Dubai,” he said.“We provide training for a wide range of vehicle types, catering to both private individuals and professionals within the transport sector. This milestone is a testament to years of commitment and excellence, supported by our memberships in local and international bodies and reinforced by the numerous quality certifications we have earned. I would also like to take this opportunity to recognize and sincerely appreciate the tireless efforts of our team, whose dedication has been instrumental to our continued success.”

Abdalla Abdelrahman Mohamed, Manager of Emirates Transport Driving Institute, highlighted the competitive advantages of ETDI, including affordable prices, attractive offers, and a diverse training fleet featuring modern vehicles. The institute's spacious and advanced training facilities, located away from the busy city areas in Warsan 3, further enhance the quality of training provided. The institute is also home to accredited driving instructors and examiners from the RTA, and offers specialized VIP training services. Additionally, with registration offices strategically located across Dubai and the option for remote theoretical courses, ETDI continues to offer flexible, high-quality training that meets the needs of a wide range of students. These factors have contributed to ETDI's impressive success rate in RTA driving tests, positioning it among the top three driving institutes in Dubai out of a total of 13, based on trainee success rates.

Looking ahead, Abdalla Abdelrahman Mohamed reaffirmed the institute's commitment to continuous growth and development.“We are excited to continue our journey of success in the years to come,” he said.“Our goal is to expand our services further and improve the quality of training we provide, all while remaining aligned with the strategic vision of Emirates Transport and building on over four decades of excellence in transport, leasing, and technical services