Waterdrop Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On December 11, 2024
Date
11/27/2024 5:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:
WDH ) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third
quarter
ended
September
30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on
Wednesday, December
11, 2024.
Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on
December
11, 2024
at
7:00 AM
U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM
Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-963976
|
Hong Kong:
|
852-58081995
|
Mainland China:
|
4001-206115
|
Chinese Line (Mandarin)
Entry Number:
|
4533234
|
English Interpretation Line Entry Number:
|
2061532
Participants can choose between the Chinese and the English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.
Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call until
December 18, 2024
by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States Toll Free:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Chinese Line Access Code:
|
6305770
|
English Interpretation Line Access Code:
|
9765426
Additionally, live and archived webcasts
of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at
.
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:
WDH ) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit
.
For investor inquiries, please contact
Waterdrop Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27112024003732001241ID1108931490
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.