Power Over Ethernet (Poe) Lighting Market Forecasts By Offering, Wattage And Application 2025-2030

The Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market grew from USD 368.92 million in 2023 to USD 453.98 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 23.54%, reaching USD 1.62 billion by 2030.



The market is influenced by factors such as rising smart building initiatives, the drive for sustainable development, and advancements in LED technology. Key growth influencers include government regulations promoting energy efficiency, increasing demand for PoE-compatible network devices, and technological innovations that provide enhanced adaptability and scalability.

Potential opportunities lie in the integration of PoE lighting with smart city applications and hybrid frameworks combining renewable energy sources. To capitalize on these, businesses should focus on developing advanced PoE-compatible smart lighting systems and leverage partnerships for urban infrastructure projects.

Challenges include high initial installation costs, limited range due to power transmission capabilities, and interoperability issues among different system components. Despite these, the market provides fertile ground for innovation, particularly in areas such as integrating AI for predictive maintenance in lighting systems, developing user-friendly interfaces for control via mobile apps, and enhancing security features for network-connected lighting solutions.

As the market trend shifts towards sustainable and intelligent systems, the nature of the PoE lighting market favors players who prioritize robust R&D efforts to advance technical capabilities and establish strong collaborative networks with technology providers. This strategic focus can yield competitive advantages in meeting diverse consumer needs and regulatory compliance on energy management and smart infrastructure development.

Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Potential demand owing to improved PoE standards for high speed, power, and efficiency



Growing use of IoT-enabled lighting fixtures and smart lighting solutions

Rising adoption in commercial and industrial sectors attributed to low overhead maintenance costs

Market Restraints

Relatively high cost of PoE accessories and equipment

Market Opportunities



Emerging trends of smart offices and smart retail

Ongoing shift to connected lighting solutions from conventional lighting

Market Challenges Concerns over limited transmission distance and power delivery rate

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Power Over Ethernet Lighting Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



