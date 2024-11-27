Comprehensive Excellence In Medical Billing: Clutch Recognizes Viaante Business Solutions For 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai-based Viaante Business Solutions has achieved a significant milestone by being named one of the top medical billing companies in Clutch's 2024 rankings. Clutch, a globally recognized B2B ratings and reviews platform, selected Viaante for its exceptional expertise in revenue cycle management (RCM) services and its ability to deliver transformative results for healthcare providers.

Viaante's comprehensive portfolio spans services such as medical billing, medical coding, prior authorization, insurance eligibility, charge entry, payment posting, AR follow-ups, denial management, credentialing, and telehealth support. Designed to address the needs of US-based healthcare providers, the company's solutions are rooted in a deep understanding of the American healthcare system, enabling it to optimize revenue cycles, reduce operational costs, and ensure compliance with stringent regulations.

The company's dedication to quality and security is reinforced by its adherence to internationally recognized standards. Viaante holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certifications, along with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, ensuring its clients benefit from secure and efficient processes. By combining advanced technology with skilled professionals, Viaante delivers unmatched value to a diverse client base that includes medical groups, provider networks, imaging centers, and hospitals.

This recognition by Clutch underscores Viaante's leadership in the RCM industry, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation. The company is poised for continued growth as it expands its presence in the global healthcare market, with a dedicated US-based sales office further enhancing its ability to serve clients.



