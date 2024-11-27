Sudhir Mishra Says ‘Tanaav 2’ Will Focus On The Theme Of Nation Coming First

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is all set to bring the new season of“Tanaav” and said the second part will focus on the theme of the nation coming first, exploring the complexities of the human condition, the blurred lines between good and evil, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Sudhir said:“With Tanaav 2 Vol 2, we've embraced the challenge of exceeding the high expectations set by the first part. I'm proud of our team for crafting a narrative that is even more intense, action-packed, and thought-provoking.”

He added:“This season, we focus on the theme of the nation coming first, exploring the complexities of the human condition, the blurred lines between good and evil, and the resilience of the human spirit. Tanaav 2 Vol 2 is not just a continuation of the story-it's a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for the greater good, and I can't wait to see how audiences respond."

The show's cast includes Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Satyadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana.

“Tanaav 2” intensifies its gripping narrative of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge. The Special Task Group (STG), led by Kabir, faces a terrifying new adversary-Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man bent on wreaking havoc in Kashmir.

Produced by Applause Entertainment,“Tanaav” is the official remake of Israel's“Fauda”, created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios. Directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas.

Talking about“Fauda” was developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff drawing on their experiences in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). It tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista'arvim unit and his team; in the first season, they pursue a Hamas arch-terrorist known as "The Panther".

The first season was filmed in Kafr Qasim during the 2014 Gaza War, and premiered on 15 February 2015. The second season premiered on 31 December 2017. The third season takes place in the Gaza Strip and aired in 2019 and 2020. A fourth season aired in early 2023.