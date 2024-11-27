Google Offers Support After Navigation Error Leads To Fatal Car Accident In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tech giant Google has reportedly asserted that the company was assisting Indian officials in the serious incident involving the death of three men who were driving to an unfinished bridge, following the lead of Google Maps while commuting.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, these men were on their way to attend a wedding in Uttar Pradesh, where tragically, their car fell off the incomplete bridge and landed into the Ramganga rive earlier this Sunday. The publication quoted the officials and said in a report that the driver was following the lead of the navigating software Google Maps while driving on his way to attend a wedding.

Moreover, a report from the Press Trust of India news agency reported that the police have questioned an unnamed executive from Google Maps and investigated a few officials from the government public works department.

| Google Maps can provide real-time alerts about fogs and floods on your route

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue," a spokesperson from Google told AFP in an emailed statement.

Notably, a local police official has also stated that a portion of the bridge was damaged last year during the flood. The Circle Officer highlighted the lack of safety measures, such as barriers or warning signs, on the under-construction bridge , which could have averted the tragic incident.

According to the report, the car was travelling at high speed, making it impossible for the driver to stop before the bridge abruptly ended. The vehicle then fell 25 feet into the Ramganga River, resulting in the immediate death of all three passengers. This information was shared by a user on X.

In another similar tragic incident, two doctors died last year in the state of Kerala when their car had fallen off into the Periyar river following the navigation app .

(With inputs from AFP)



