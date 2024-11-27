Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA) Enhances Vocational Training In Sierra Leone

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has provided material support to the vocational training workshops at the Moyamba Technical Institute, located in Moyamba, one of Sierra Leone's largest cities.

As the region's sole vocational training center, the institute serves 1,200 students and has now upgraded its Solar Panel Assembly and Repair, Electrical-Electronics, Computer Training and Cooling Systems Repair workshops with TİKA's support.

Previously hindered by outdated and insufficient equipment, the center now offers enhanced theoretical and practical training. This initiative aims to employ young people in the private sector, help them gain a profession and contribute to the country's economic growth.

Speaking at the material delivery ceremony, Institute Director Joseph Joe expressed his heartfelt gratitude to TİKA. He emphasized that due to the lack of adequate equipment, students had been limited in their practical training opportunities. With the new materials, students can now integrate theoretical learning with hands-on practice.

