TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement Of Q3 2024 Interim Report
Date
11/27/2024 4:31:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU investment HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13.2024
27.11.2024
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2024 Interim Report
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q3 2024 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held
Wednesday, 4. December 2024, at 2pm CET.
The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to ... directed to Financial Manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than 3. December 2024 9am CET.
Stephan plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780
Attachments:
TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2024 Q3
Quarterly reporting – 2024 Q3
Attachments
Tresu Investment Holding interim report 2024 Q3
Quarterly reporting - 2024 Q3
MENAFN27112024004107003653ID1108931221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.