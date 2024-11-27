Priyank Kharge Highlights Crucial Collaboration Between India, Switzerland In Biotech Research

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Priyank Kharge, for Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Rural Development, highlighted on Wednesday the crucial collaboration between India and Switzerland in advancing biotech research and addressing global challenges.

Addressing a special event at Swissnex in Bengaluru to announce the of Microbe Investigations Switzerland (MIS), a Zurich-based leader in microbial research and diagnostics by Anabio Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a major company in femtech innovation, Minister Kharge said: "It is a testament to Karnataka's thriving biotech ecosystem."

"With initiatives like Elevate, Unnati, and world-class infrastructure such as the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), Karnataka was proud to provide a conducive environment for innovation," he said.

Minister Kharge further stated, "We are committed to supporting companies like Anabio Technologies, who are taking India's biotech prowess to the global stage."

He said: "The acquisition was a reflection of Karnataka's burgeoning biotech ecosystem."

"This landmark acquisition signals a new era of collaboration between India and Switzerland, positioning both countries as key players in the global biotech landscape," he said.

The event also marked the launch of a refreshed MIS brand identity, including a new logo and website.

The acquisition is a significant milestone in strengthening the Indo-Swiss partnership in biotechnology, fostering greater collaboration between India and Switzerland in microbial diagnostics, microbiome research, and sustainable innovation.

It will allow Anabio Technologies to enhance its capabilities in areas such as entomology, microbiome research, and environmental sustainability. With a renewed brand identity, MIS is now poised to scale its operations globally while continuing to drive innovation in microbial diagnostics.

Other key leaders from both India and Switzerland including Jonas Brunschwig, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex, Mithun Shah, CEO of Anabio Technologies, Hendrik Tevaearai, Chairman of the Board, MIS, were present at the event.