Scientists Discover Warm Water Existence On Mars
Scientists from the Curtin University in Australia have
discovered evidence that there was once hot water on Mars. They
made this finding while studying the Martian meteorite NWA7034,
This meteorite was discovered in the Sahara Desert in 2011 and
was nicknamed "Black Beauty" due to its smooth black surface.
Scientists have hypothesized that the meteorite is about two
billion years old. However, within it, they found a grain of zircon
that is 4.45 billion years old.
Using nano-scale imaging and spectroscopy, the researchers
identified several key elements in the meteorite. They were able to
determine its chemical composition, which includes iron, aluminum,
yttrium, and sodium in the zircon. These elements suggest the
presence of hydrothermal vents on Mars billions of years ago.
The scientists noted that these chemical elements were
incorporated into the rock during its formation, providing further
evidence that water played a role during early volcanic activity on
Mars.
Earlier, the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong also found new evidence
supporting the theory of a vast ancient ocean on Mars. Instruments
on the rover detected what appear to be traces of coastlines,
offering additional insights into the planet's watery past.
