Cyprus Plans Gradual Integration Into NATO
Date
11/27/2024 4:25:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Cyprus is moving forward with plans to join NATO, with a gradual
rapprochement strategy discussed during a meeting between President
Christodoulides and US President Biden in late October,
Azernews reports via Kathimerini.
Nicosia has developed a step-by-step plan for NATO membership,
which has already received approval from Washington. The country's
strengthening role in the region has also been a topic of
discussion with US senators who have close ties to former President
Trump.
Previously a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, Cyprus left the
organisation in 2004 upon joining the European Union. The country
had not considered NATO membership until now.
