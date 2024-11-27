Cyprus Plans Gradual Integration Into NATO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cyprus is moving forward with plans to join NATO, with a gradual rapprochement strategy discussed during a meeting between President Christodoulides and US in late October, Azernews reports via Kathimerini.

Nicosia has developed a step-by-step plan for membership, which has already received approval from Washington. The country's strengthening role in the region has also been a topic of discussion with US senators who have close ties to former President Trump.

Previously a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, Cyprus left the organisation in 2004 upon joining the European Union. The country had not considered NATO membership until now.