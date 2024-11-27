(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The objective of this report is to examine the development in products on offer in the US that contain alternative active ingredients, such as intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDCs), kratom and mushrooms.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intoxicating Hemp-derived Cannabinoids in the U.S. Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Datasets extracted in 2022 and 2024 from leading online specialist retailers were compared to identify growing format categories and active ingredients in the IHDC category. Trends identified in 2024 are supported with current product examples.

This market report will provide you with:



Comprehensive Market Insights: Gain a detailed understanding of the evolving US market for alternative active ingredients, including intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDCs), kratom, and mushrooms, based on robust datasets from 2022 and 2024.

Trend Identification and Analysis: Stay ahead of the curve with insights into growing format categories and trending active ingredients, supported by real-world product examples from 2024. Strategic Competitive Advantage: Use this report to benchmark against leading online specialist retailers and leverage data-driven insights to identify new opportunities and emerging consumer preferences.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

Methodology

IHDCs and other active ingredients found in top retailers in 2024

A comparison of IHDCs in top retailers from 2022 vs 2024

Innovative IHDC product formats Other innovative active ingredients found

Companies Featured



Fusion

Tik tonics

MIT45

Golden Groove

Dozo

Torch

Viva la shroom

Diamond Shruumz

Road trip

SporesMD

Tre house

CBDfx

CBDistillery

Binoid

Pure

Elf THC

Bearly Legal

Crooked creations

Urb Mood

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900