U.S. Intoxicating Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids, Kratom And Mushrooms Market Analysis Report 2024: How Top Online Retailers Are Pioneering The Alternative Active Ingredients Space
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The objective of this report is to examine the development in products on offer online in the US that contain alternative active ingredients, such as intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDCs), kratom and mushrooms.
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intoxicating Hemp-derived Cannabinoids in the U.S. Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Datasets extracted in 2022 and 2024 from leading online specialist retailers were compared to identify growing format categories and active ingredients in the IHDC category. Trends identified in 2024 are supported with current product examples.
This market report will provide you with:
Comprehensive Market Insights: Gain a detailed understanding of the evolving US market for alternative active ingredients, including intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDCs), kratom, and mushrooms, based on robust datasets from 2022 and 2024. Trend Identification and Analysis: Stay ahead of the curve with insights into growing format categories and trending active ingredients, supported by real-world product examples from 2024. Strategic Competitive Advantage: Use this report to benchmark against leading online specialist retailers and leverage data-driven insights to identify new opportunities and emerging consumer preferences.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Introduction Methodology IHDCs and other active ingredients found in top retailers in 2024 A comparison of IHDCs in top retailers from 2022 vs 2024 Innovative IHDC product formats Other innovative active ingredients found
Companies Featured
Fusion Tik tonics MIT45 Golden Groove Dozo Torch Viva la shroom Diamond Shruumz Road trip SporesMD Tre house CBDfx CBDistillery Binoid Pure Elf THC Bearly Legal Crooked creations Urb Mood
