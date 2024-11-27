Jordan trades in consumer products value JD3.9B (USD5.4B) in 7 months

(MENAFN) Jordan imported consumer products since the start of 2024 until the finish of last July that value JD3.941 billion (USD5.4 billion), a surge of 14 percent compared to the exact same timeframe in the previous year, so that these products contribute 36.7 percent of Jordan's overall imports, based on a report released by the Central of Jordan (CBJ).



The foreign trade developments statement that recently released by the CBJ, which Ammon has revised, showed that the highest stock of Jordan’s imports in terms of value came from raw products and advanced goods, with their value in the initial 7 months of the present year hitting approximately JD5.102 billion (USD7,1 billion), a decline of 12 percent compared to the exact same period of the previous year, contributing 47.5 percent of overall imports throughout the comparison timeframe.



As for the Kingdom’s imports of capital products, they totaled roughly JD1.378 billion (USD1.8 billion) in the first 7 months of the current year, a surge of 15.1percent through the same period in the previous, and their comparative significance is approximately 12.8 percent of overall imports.

