Home prices in US increase 4.3 percent annually in Q3

(MENAFN) US home prices increased by 4.3 percent on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2024, according to the Federal Finance Agency (FHFA), which reported the data on Tuesday. Prices rose by 0.7 percent from July to September, compared to the previous three-month period.



Anju Vajja, acting deputy director of FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics, noted that high home prices and rising mortgage rates have been slowing the growth of the housing market. She explained, "While house prices continued to increase because housing demand outpaced the locked-in housing supply, elevated house prices and mortgage rates likely contributed to the slowdown in price growth."



The FHFA reported that the US housing market has seen positive annual appreciation each quarter since the start of 2012. Among the states, Hawaii experienced the highest annual home price appreciation at 10.4 percent, followed by Delaware at 8.5 percent, Rhode Island at 8.4 percent, Connecticut at 8.2 percent, and New Jersey at 8.1 percent.



However, home prices declined in the District of Columbia and Louisiana, with decreases of 3.1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

