Qatar Travel Mart 2024 Discusses Innovating The Future On Day Two

Doha, Qatar: The second day of the Qatar Marts 2024 featured engaging sessions that highlighted the future of travel and tourism.

One of the main features of yesterday's session, presided over by Prof. Joanne Schroeder from Vancouver Island University and Chair of the World Leisure Organization, centered on the theme“Innovating the Future: Sustainability, Technology, and Skill Development in Tourism.” Notable sessions included 'Digital and Smart Tourism,' where specialists examined the role of AI, IoT, and data-driven solutions in enhancing personalization and fostering sustainability within travel experiences.

Another session, 'Skills and Education in Tourism,' featured a panel that underscored the necessity of upskilling and fostering academic-industry collaborations to address the changing demands of the industry.

The topic of 'Sustainable and Responsible Tourism' was also discussed, focusing on best practices for safeguarding cultural heritage and encouraging ethical travel. Lastly, the session on 'Climate Change and Cultural Heritage' addressed strategies for protecting vulnerable sites and utilizing sustainable tourism for the preservation of cultural assets.

The evening culminated in a reception dinner at the esteemed Raffles Doha, where VIP guests were graciously received alongside key partners and stakeholders of QTM. Among the notable attendees were representatives from Visit Qatar, Katara Hospitality, the World Leisure Organization, the World Tourism Alliance for Cultural Heritage, as well as diplomats from the embassies of Morocco, Korea, and Thailand.

QTM 2024's exhibition floor is buzzing with activity as 300+ exhibitors showcase destination highlights, cutting-edge products, and solutions shaping the future of tourism. Visitors are continuing to explore these offerings firsthand, focusing on creating business opportunities and building global connections. Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), as QTM's Official Insurance, is playing a crucial role in ensuring the event's smooth operation.

QIC Group CEO Salem Al Mannai, commented,“Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group, QIC) is proud to sponsor the Qatar Travel Mart 2024, an event poised to position Qatar as the gateway to the Arabian Gulf and a central hub for travel and tourism. Insurance is indeed the cornerstone of a thriving tourism industry, providing a safety net that enhances confidence and security for both travellers and businesses.”

As QTM 2024 moves into its final day, attendees can look forward to exploring the theme“Health, wellness, and sports: exploring diverse paths to well-being in tourism,” chaired by Prof. Sandro Carnicelli from the University of the West of Scotland and Editor in Chief at World Leisure Journal.

Highlights for today's agenda include; 'Sports and Tourism Intersection,' where industry leaders will discuss how major tournaments and fitness retreats drive travel and economic growth; 'Doha's Cultural Sports Tourism,' as a showcase of Qatar's world-class sports venues and their integration with Qatari heritage and hospitality; as well as 'Medical and Wellness Tourism,' as experts will address the rising demand for health-centered travel and innovations in health services.