India Open Competition In Shotgun Begins In Jaipur, Paving Way For Nationals' Qualification

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) India Open Competition in Shotgun, organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), commenced on Wednesday. This event will serve as a key qualifier for aiming to compete in the National Championship, bringing together 329 shooters from across the country.

The competition features two categories of participants: the National Rules (NR) category for athletes who have yet to qualify for the Nationals, and the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) category for those who have already earned their place in the National Championship.

This division ensures a highly competitive environment, providing an opportunity for emerging talent to showcase their skills alongside seasoned professionals.

Out of 329 participants, 221 have registered in NR category, while remaining 108 are in ISSF category.

Among the notable athletes participating are former Olympian Kynan Chenai, along with renowned international shooters Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Zorawar Singh Sandhu, Manisha Keer, Darshna Rathore, Aashima Ahlawat, Preeti Rajak, Karttiki Singh Shakhawat, and Rajkuwar Ingle.

For these elite shooters, the India Open will serve as a vital training ground, allowing them to fine-tune their performance ahead of the National Championship and future international events.

Speaking about the event, NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "The India Open Competition in Shotgun is a significant step in our continuous efforts to develop and elevate shooting sports in India. This tournament not only offers an important qualification pathway for the National Championship but also gives our shooters a competitive platform to test and hone their skills. With both emerging talents and seasoned athletes competing, we are witnessing the future of Indian shooting in action. I wish all participants the very best."

With an impressive lineup of participants, the tournament promises intense competition and high-calibre performances, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion on December 2.