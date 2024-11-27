Global Data Center Market Expected To Reach US$ 792.29 Billion By 2032, Growing At A Robust CAGR Of 10.64%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global data center , valued at US$ 328.10 billion in 2023, is poised for significant growth, projected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 792.29 billion by 2032. This represents a strong CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-The surge in data generation, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, and advanced analytics, is fueling the demand for modern data center solutions. Organizations across industries are prioritizing data center expansion to support their digital transformation initiatives and enhance operational efficiencies.Market DynamicsDriver: Rapid Increase in Data Center DemandThe demand for data centers is surging globally. In the US, a primary indicator of growth, power consumption by data centers is projected to double from 17 gigawatts (GW) in 2022 to 35 GW by 2030. Importantly, the US holds roughly 40% of the global data center market share. This expansion is reflected in the overall market size, with global data center market revenue expected to reach $792.29 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 10.29% from 2024-2032. As of March 2024, there were a reported 5,381 data centers in the United States, the most of any country worldwide. Germany had 521 data centers and the United Kingdom had 514. Data centers need lots of power, often at least 100 MW for each center, making power consumption one of the best ways to measure total market sizeEdge computing, which brings computation and storage closer to data sources, is another major driver of growth. The global edge computing market is forecast to reach almost $128 billion by 2032, fueled by the continued rise of technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). Apart from this, cloud IT infrastructure is a significant contributor to data center demand, with spending in this area predicted to reach $90 billion in 2022 and surpass $130 billion by 2026.Data center REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are proving to be popular investment vehicles. These REITs offer exposure to data center growth while providing recurring income from long-term tenant contracts. Digital Realty Trust (DLR), the largest data center REIT, demonstrates this trend with a stock price increase of over 188% in the past 10 years. Emerging markets, particularly India, represent significant growth potential. The Indian data center market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2032. Today, the data center industry is increasingly turning to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive further innovation.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Major Players in the Global Data Center Market.Amazon Inc..Dell Technologies.Digital Realty.Equinix, Inc..Google LLC.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.IBM Corporation.Microsoft Corporation.N+ONE Data Centers.NTT DATA, Inc..Oracle Corporation.SAP SE.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Component.Solution.ServicesBy Type.Co-location.Hyperscale.Edge.OtherBy Enterprise Size.Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).Large EnterprisesBy Industry.Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI).Information and Communication Technology.Government Agencies.Energy & Utilities.Healthcare.OtherBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 