Thanksgiving 2024: From 'Rocky' To 'Spider-Man' To Charlie Chaplin's 'The Gold Rush' 20 Movies For An Epic Holiday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Thanksgiving is a time to carve turkey, share gratitude, and, of course, binge-watch iconic films. While Christmas movies often hog the sentimental spotlight, Thanksgiving movies bring their own charm, blending humour, drama, and family chaos. From timeless classics to offbeat cult favourites, here's a guide to the best Thanksgiving movies for your holiday weekend.

Classic Laughs and Heartwarming TalesPlanes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

This hilarious holiday staple stars Steve Martin and John Candy as mismatched travellers navigating every conceivable travel disaster on their way home for Thanksgiving. With laugh-out-loud moments and genuine heart, it's a must-watch for families.

The Gold Rush (1925)

Charlie Chaplin's silent comedy masterpiece is a delightful blend of slapstick, emotion, and social commentary. Watch the Little Tramp tackle the Klondike Gold Rush while finding love in unexpected places.

Addams Family Values (1993)

Who says Thanksgiving can't be darkly funny? Watch Wednesday Addams take revenge in a Thanksgiving-themed play at Camp Chippewa. It's deliciously wicked and unforgettable.

Thanksgiving Films with a TwistKrisha (2015)

This indie gem dives deep into family dysfunction. Krisha reunites with her estranged family during Thanksgiving, only for old tensions to boil over. A raw, emotionally charged film for those who appreciate unconventional storytelling.

The Ice Storm (1997)

Set during Thanksgiving in 1973, this film follows two Connecticut families grappling with the social and sexual revolutions of the era. Sigourney Weaver and Tobey Maguire deliver stellar performances in this haunting drama.

Black Friday (2021)

For those who love mixing horror with the holidays, Black Friday is a bloody delight. Toy store employees fight off parasitic Black Friday shoppers, making your worst retail nightmares look tame.