Hamriyah Free Zone showcases investment opportunities at Big 5 Global 2024

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, November 26, 2024: The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah is showcasing promising investment opportunities at the 45th edition of the Big 5 Global 2024, which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the leading event gathering experts and specialists in urban development and construction, HFZA is going to introduce participants and visitors alike to its comprehensive suite of services and facilities tailored for investors.

The authority is also showcasing its state-of-the-art infrastructure and the unique advantages it offers, including efficient logistics solutions and a wide range of products designed to support manufacturers across sectors, particularly in building and construction.

Also being highlighted are the benefits of HFZA’s efficient logistics solutions and a comprehensive range of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses operating within the free zone.

Sustainability and innovation

His Excellency Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, emphasized that the authority is committed to attracting sustainable and innovative investment projects to the construction and urban development sector. During the Big 5 exhibition, we are showcasing key promising opportunities in this sector, including the establishment of building materials factories adhering to the latest specifications and industrial systems, as well as regional distribution centres. Our services are tailored to draw more investments into sustainable construction and reinforce HFZA’s role in supporting sustainability at both the UAE and regional levels.

“Through the exhibition, we look forward to highlighting our prolific investment opportunities. The free zone offers diverse industrial and commercial land options with advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities, designed to support the expansion plans of investors aiming to establish a presence in regional markets from Sharjah.”

“Particularly in the fields of import and re-export, HFZA provides investors with highly efficient logistics services, access to a wide range of products to meet business needs, and an integrated system for administrative services and licensing, all under one roof. This streamlined approach ensures a thriving business environment that aligns with international best practices,” Al Mazrouei said.

Competitive Advantages

Hamriyah Free Zone stands out as a beacon of sustainability and innovation, offering a unique mix of competitive advantages and advanced infrastructure. The free zone is committed to fostering a supportive and integrated business environment, positioning itself as a strategic partner for investors across various sectors, including construction and urban development.

Through its active participation in international exhibitions, Hamriyah Free Zone showcases its potential as a premier investment destination. Its competitive benefits include a streamlined single-window system to enhance efficiency and simplify business operations, tax exemptions, full repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of businesses, and seamless access to regional and global markets.





