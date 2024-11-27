Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: UK, Germany, Other Global Leaders Hail Truce In Lebanon War Seek 'Lasting Calm'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire deal: World leaders have expressed strong support for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect early Wednesday. The agreement, brokered with the help of the United States and France, aims to end hostilities between Israel and the Lebanon-based group, while fostering conditions for broader regional stability.

Governments from both sides of the Atlantic, including the US, France, Germany, and the UK , have hailed the deal as a crucial step toward de-escalation, while emphasizing the need for sustained peace efforts.

Here are key reactions from around the world.

United States and France

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will protect Israel from the threat of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and create the conditions for a "lasting calm", US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of the truce coming into force.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon," the leaders said in a joint statement.

The United States and France will work "to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented" a nd lead international efforts for "capacity-building" of the Lebanese army, they added.

Biden welcomed the deal as "good news" and also said the United States would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Macron said the Lebanon ceasefire should "open the path" for an ending to the war in Gaza.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement".