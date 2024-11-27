Cyclone Fengal Update: Storm Moves Towards Tamil Nadu, IMD Issues Flash Flood Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal had intensified into a deep depression and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rains across the region, with occasional heavy downpours, continuing until Thursday, November 28.

The district administration said that and colleges will remain closed on Wednesday in the Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu due to the continuous rainfall in the region. District Collector of Tiruchirappalli Pradeep Kumar made this announcement due to continuous rainfall in the district today, as reported by ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several regions, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur, in anticipation of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

"Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

IndiGo issues advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory regarding disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions. The airline also hoped for a swift recovery from the ongoing challenges, thanking passengers for their understanding.