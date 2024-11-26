International Workplace Group Expands In Cairo Amid Rising Demand For Hybrid Working

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest provider of hybrid working solutions, has announced the opening of a new flexible workspace in Cairo. This new location, marking IWG's 17th in Egypt, comes at a time when demand for hybrid working solutions is rapidly increasing across Egypt and the wider MENA region.

The new centre is located at Signature, Park St. West in Zayed City, as part of IWG's continued expansion to meet the growing need for high-quality flexible office space in the region. This move follows the company's record-breaking revenue performance in its 35-year history, highlighting its rapid network growth.

As hybrid working becomes increasingly popular, IWG is offering a state-of-the-art facility designed to support businesses of all sizes, start-ups, students, and individuals. The new location will feature a variety of workspaces, including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working areas, and creative spaces, catering to the diverse needs of modern workers.

The Signature location was developed in partnership with the building owners, who invested in IWG's platform to maximize the return on their real estate assets. IWG's flexible working solutions offer significant cost savings, with an average saving of £9,000 ($11,000) per employee, making it an attractive model for businesses. IWG also provides extensive support to partners, including technology platforms, design and fit-out assistance, and marketing capabilities.

The growth of hybrid working is driving significant change in the commercial real estate market, with predictions that 30% of all commercial space will be flexible by 2030. As companies continue to adopt hybrid working for the long-term, the demand for flexible office space is expected to accelerate. In 2023 alone, IWG added over 800 new partner locations and serves 83% of the Fortune 500 companies.

Marc Descrozaille, CEO for the Middle East & Africa at IWG, commented:“We are solidifying our presence in the MENA region, where the demand for high-quality flexible workspaces is soaring as hybrid working becomes the new norm.”

Youssef Najeeb, IWG Country Manager for Egypt, added:“Egyptian companies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of the hybrid working model, improving employee satisfaction while also contributing to environmental sustainability.”

Omar Shaheen, Managing Partner of Premier Offices, emphasized:“The opening of Signature is not just an expansion but a demonstration of our commitment to providing inspiring environments that help our clients succeed in an evolving workplace landscape.”