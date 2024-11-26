Teva Launches Vital Medicines Program In El Salvador For Underserved Communities
11/26/2024 11:00:19 PM
Teva is pleased to announce the launch of a new program that donates vital medicines to underserved communities in El Salvador.
Working in collaboration with Americares and FUSAL , this effort aims to expand patients' access to a Healthy Future.
In El Salvador, many patients face significant barriers that prevent them from getting the treatments they need. Through this program, we are addressing critical health needs related to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and pain and palliative care. Our goal is to bring hope and healing to those who need it most.
This program joins seven others providing treatments to underserved populations worldwide, and we are proud to have reached our goal of launching eight access to medicines programs by 2025 ahead of schedule.
Programs like this are a testament to our commitment to Health Equity. By working closely with our partners, we deliver customized, localized solutions that truly make a difference. We invite you to read more about how we are bringing essential treatments to patients who otherwise wouldn't have them:
