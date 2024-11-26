Delhi-NCR Air Quality Deteriorates As AQI Nears 'Severe' Levels

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the overall Air Quality (AQI) recorded at 396, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The worsening pollution levels have escalated concerns for the region's residents, with several areas in Delhi witnessing AQI levels above 400, indicating a potential shift to the 'severe' category.

Mundka reported the highest AQI at 443, followed by Rohini and Vivek Vihar at 432 each. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 431, while Jahangirpuri stood at 422. Other severely affected areas included Sonia Vihar at 425, Shadipur at 423, and Punjabi Bagh at 413. Alipur (416), Narela (415), and Ashok Vihar (420) also saw AQI levels firmly in the 'severe' range, further highlighting the dire situation.

The neighbouring NCR cities have experienced a slight dip, with Faridabad recording an AQI of 184, Gurugram at 160, and Noida at 257. While these levels are relatively better than those in Delhi, they still pose significant health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus', as per the CPCB.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to relax restrictions imposed under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aimed at mitigating air pollution in the region.

Measures include a ban on the entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential goods or using clean fuel such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric power. Construction activities at public infrastructure projects have also been suspended to curb dust emissions.

The deteriorating air quality has drawn attention to the urgent need for effective and sustained pollution control measures. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activities and take precautions as the region grapples with hazardous air conditions.