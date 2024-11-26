Oracle Is Going All In On Libya And Qabas Consulting Is The Key Reason

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TRIPOLI, LIBYA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Libya is emerging as a focal point for digital transformation in North Africa, driven by the need to modernise its infrastructure and adopt globally competitive systems. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), a leader in enterprise technology with a market capitalisation exceeding $500 billion, is expanding its role in Libya, offering advanced solutions to address the country's pressing operational challenges. Represented by Qabas Consulting & Training, Oracle is helping Libyan businesses transition to scalable, data-driven systems, aligning their operations with global standards and fostering economic growth.

Oracle's focus on Libya reflects the growing demand for modern technologies across key industries. Sectors such as oil and gas, telecommunications, and financial services are moving away from outdated systems to adopt advanced frameworks that prioritise efficiency, regulatory compliance, and data-driven decision-making. This shift highlights Libya's commitment to building a sustainable and competitive economy through technology.

Libya's Push Toward Digitalisation

Libya is making strides in its digital transformation, seeking to integrate modern technologies into its infrastructure. Industries are moving to replace fragmented legacy systems with scalable solutions that enable real-time collaboration and robust compliance with international standards. Investments in enterprise technologies such as resource planning, analytics, and cloud infrastructure are reshaping the country's business landscape.

Oracle's technologies directly support these developments, offering Libyan businesses the tools to enhance operations, optimise resource allocation, and strengthen governance. The shift toward digitalisation also addresses long-standing inefficiencies, allowing organisations to achieve greater transparency and operational resilience.

Qabas Consulting's expertise ensures that Oracle's solutions are effectively tailored to meet Libya's unique regulatory and market conditions.

Oracle's Enterprise Solutions in Libya

Oracle's portfolio of technologies is addressing operational challenges across Libya's industries, facilitating their transition to modern digital systems. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) provides a secure, high-performance platform for mission-critical applications, particularly in oil and gas, where scalability is essential for managing expanding workloads and ensuring reliability across critical operations.

Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP integrates finance, procurement, and supply chain management, automating processes to improve resource efficiency and align operations with international standards. This has proven essential for sectors prioritising operational governance, compliance, and transparency in their ongoing modernisation efforts.

Oracle Analytics Cloud supports businesses in deriving actionable insights from complex datasets, enabling more informed strategic planning and operational decision-making. Oracle NetSuite unifies financials, CRM, and e-commerce for mid-sized enterprises, improving agility and responsiveness across sectors such as telecommunications and manufacturing.

Oracle Autonomous Database automates routine database management tasks, improving security, reducing complexity, and enabling businesses to focus on innovation and scalability.

These technologies are being deployed across Libya's key industries, addressing inefficiencies in legacy systems and supporting organisations in modernising their operations. By adopting Oracle's solutions, Libyan enterprises are enhancing their competitiveness, aligning with international standards, and building the digital capacity necessary to operate effectively in a rapidly changing global market.

Qabas Consulting: A Strategic Partner

Oracle's success in Libya is underpinned by its partnership with Qabas Consulting, a leading firm in North Africa specialising in operations, risk, strategy, and training. Based in Tripoli, Qabas combines local expertise with Oracle's global solutions, ensuring seamless implementation and alignment with Libya's regulatory environment.

“Libya is advancing, and we are at the centre of this transformation”, said Julio Alonso , Partner at Qabas Consulting & Training. "With Oracle's technology and our expertise, we are unlocking significant opportunities for Libyan businesses".

The firm's role extends beyond implementation, providing organisations with the tools and training needed to operate independently and scale sustainably. The partnership is a critical driver of Libya's digital evolution, ensuring that businesses can thrive in a competitive global market.

Driving Libya's Digital Future

Oracle's commitment to Libya demonstrates the importance of emerging markets in its global strategy. By combining advanced technologies with Qabas's local insight, the partnership is addressing critical gaps in infrastructure and capacity while fostering long-term growth.

As Libya continues its transition toward a digital economy, Oracle and Qabas are equipping organisations with the resources they need to succeed. From reducing inefficiencies to enabling compliance with international standards, their collaboration is laying the foundation for sustained economic development and positioning Libya as a regional leader in technology adoption.

