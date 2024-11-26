Final Ruling: UOC-MP Denied Right To Use Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral In Chernihiv
11/26/2024 10:08:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Supreme Court of Ukraine has dismissed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate's (UOC-MP) lawsuit over the right to use the 11th-century Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral in Chernihiv.
This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.
The ministry recalled that the case had gone through various court instances over a period of more than 18 months.
The final decision favors the National Architectural and Historical Reserve 'Ancient Chernihiv', aligning with the Ministry's stance on the importance of adhering to Ukraine's current legal framework. The Ministry emphasized that this ruling ensures compliance with legislation governing the preservation and use of historical and cultural heritage.
As reported by Ukrinform, in November 2023, the state reclaimed 18 historical and architectural sites from long-term temporary use under the 'Ancient Chernihiv' reserve's management.
