Creative Diagnostics Announces New Coronavirus Animal Model For Drug Discovery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative Coronavirus Animal Models to accelerate drug discovery and development efforts for the prevention and coronavirus-related diseases. These new models offer researchers a valuable tool for studying the pathogenesis of the virus, testing potential therapeutic agents, and evaluating vaccine efficacy.



Coronaviruses (CoV) are enveloped, positive, single-stranded RNA viruses that infect humans, monkeys, mice, pigs, cats, dogs, wolves, chickens, cattle and avian vertebrates. The virus enters host cells through the interaction of a spike protein on the viral capsid with a cell surface receptor. However, coronaviruses have crossed the species barrier and caused three serious human respiratory infections in the past 17 years. These include the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) in 2003, the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in 2012, and a novel outbreak of coronavirus infection in Wuhan in 2019 (CoVID-2019).



These outbreaks have resulted in severe disease and high mortality, but there is still a lack of effective vaccines and antivirals against coronaviruses. Therefore, there is an urgent need for in-depth studies of the pathogenesis of coronaviruses in animals and for the evaluation of the efficacy and safety of potential vaccines and antiviral therapies.



Although many animal models are available, none fully recapitulates the entire process of human coronavirus infection. Creative Diagnostics is committed to providing innovative solutions for coronavirus research, including the development and use of animal models. These coronavirus animal models offered by Creative Diagnostics include SARS-CoV Virus Intranasal Infection Rhesus Monkey Models, SARS-CoV Virus Intranasal Infection Mouse Models, and SARS-CoV-2 Syrian Hamster Models. These models are invaluable for evaluating pathogenicity, transmissibility, severe pathogenesis mechanisms, and virus-host immune interactions.



In addition, Creative Diagnostics offers a comprehensive range of services to support Coronavirus animal model studies for various aspects of human Coronavirus infection. These services include study design, pathological analysis, immune response profiling, efficacy testing, and data analysis. With extensive industry experience, the Creative Diagnostics research team understands the strengths and weaknesses of each animal model and tailors the models to meet the scientific goals of the researcher.



By providing researchers with reliable and relevant models, Creative Diagnostics hopes to contribute to the development of effective countermeasures against coronavirus infections. The company's expertise in animal modeling and virology ensures that researchers have access to high-quality tools and support for their research endeavors. These models provide a robust and reliable platform for researchers to advance their understanding of coronavirus infections and develop novel countermeasures.



Creative Diagnostics is dedicated to accelerating the progress of its global customers' projects and specializes in the development of animal models for coronavirus infection. To find out more about these new animal models and other products from Creative Diagnostics, please visit



About Creative Diagnostics



Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.

Company :-Creative Diagnostics

User :- Thomas Schmitt

Email :...

Url :-