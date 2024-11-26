OKX Launches 'Smart Picks': First-Of-Its-Kind AI Feature Highlighting Top Automated Trading Strategies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Industry's first AI-powered feature that identifies and presents top-performing automated strategies from OKX's most popular strategy categories and applies them to BTC, and Smart Picks simplifies the process of choosing and executing effective strategies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global onchain company, today announced the launch of Smart Picks , an AI-powered feature that seeks to remove the complexity from trading. This first-of-its-kind feature identifies and presents top-performing automated strategies from OKX's most popular strategy categories and applies them to BTC, ETH and SOL.

Smart Picks does the heavy lifting for customers by simplifying the process of choosing and executing effective strategies. With just one click, eligible users can access advanced strategies through an intuitive interface, reducing the time spent on research.

Each strategy featured by Smart Picks includes detailed information, such as historical performance metrics like Backtested Annual Percentage Yield (APY), Assets Under Management (AUM) and categorized risk levels (conservative, balanced or aggressive).

For example, it might showcase a Swing GRID Bot strategy on BTC/USDT with an APY of +85%, an AUM of 10 million USDT and 20,000 active bot traders. This ability to extract and feature a strategy on a token helps traders of any level experiment with different approaches, helping them discover which strategies best align with their market exploration goals.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "Just as online shoppers effortlessly browse and select products, our customers - from novices to experts - can now choose and execute advanced trading strategies with a single click. As the first crypto exchange to offer this innovative capability, we're setting new standards for accessibility in the industry, making expert-level crypto trading accessible to everyone."

Smart Picks is available through OKX's recently launched Smart Trading platform, which combines all of OKX's automated trading tools - including Copy Trading, Signal Trading and Trading Bots - into a single marketplace. OKX is the first major player in CeFi to offer such a comprehensive, AI-driven solution.

