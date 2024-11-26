DSF To Launch Incredible Daily Grand Raffles And Mega Prizes To Celebrate Biggest-Ever 30Th Anniversary Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DSF's epic 30th anniversary celebrations are bringing the city's greatest-ever line-up of grand raffles and retail promotions every single day from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025

Incredible daily chances for everyone to win the season's biggest prizes including 4 million Skywards Miles, 2 million dirhams in cash, up to 1.5 million dirhams in vouchers, brand-new cars, and so much more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 November 2024: Every day is a non-stop celebration as 38 back-to-back days of incredible daily rewards, epic grand raffles, mega prize draws, and out-of-this-world retail promotions bolster this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) as the iconic festival returns for its monumental 30th anniversary edition from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 . Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the highly anticipated citywide celebration promises to be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival's history with non-stop chances for everyone to win big every single day in every corner of the city.

Each day will bring countless chances for residents and visitors to turn their dreams into reality and take home thrilling prizes like 4 million Skywards Miles, 2 million dirhams in cash, up to 1.5 million dirhams in gold, brand-new cars, and so much more.

While full details will be unveiled in the coming weeks, here are the top 10 grand raffles and retail promotions that shoppers across the city can look forward to...

Thepromotion brings incredible chances to win an incredible prize ofwith spends using a Dubai Islamic Bank Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores. With no limit on the number of entries, shoppers should stay tuned to find out how they can increase their chances of winning.Thewill offer an extraordinary opportunity to win life-changing prizes throughout DSF, crowning. Incredible prizes up for grabs include the keys to a brand newor, as well as AED 100,000 in cash. Plus, each ticket holder will also be added to a second draw for one weekly winner to receive a grand prize of an all-new. The raffle ticket can be purchased for just AED 100 at any ENOC service station, ZOOM store, Global Village, and at select kiosks across the city.Shoppers can also win incredible prizes withbefore and during DSF, including cash prizes ofin addition to, or even a brand-newThecampaign will offer an incredible chance for shoppers to win up to a whopping, as well as additional miles throughout DSF.Thepromotion at Majid Al Futtaim malls will offer a whoppingto one lucky shopper.Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall will have the chance to win, equivalent to. More information on qualifying for the raffle will be unveiled in the coming weeks.Thewill dazzle shoppers with an extraordinary grand raffle for the chance to take home up toin gold, as well as unbeatable discounts and glittering giveaways throughout DSF.Lucky shoppers will also be able to spin for extraordinary cash prizes in an exhilaratingpromotion by, with cash prizes worth a total ofup for grabs.will celebrate DSF's highly anticipated opening weekend with the chance for 30 lucky shoppers to win, worthTickit, a one-of-its-kind citywide rewards programme, will give away 30this season.

DSF's epic 30th anniversary edition is all about turning ordinary moments into extraordinary wins. Details on how to participate for each of these grand raffles and retail promotions will be revealed soon. Shoppers are encouraged to stay tuned to find out more in the coming weeks and not miss out on these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to win big. Every day will bring unmissable chances of winning something incredible.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, and strategic partners which include Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, City Walk, Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, talabat, and The Beach by JBR.