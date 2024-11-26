(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 10, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 8, 2024 and October 29, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”) or purchased Chipotle call options or sold put options during the Class Period. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Chipotle and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 10, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Chipotle and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company's portion sizes were inconsistent and left many customers dissatisfied with its offerings; (2) in order to address the issue and retain customer loyalty, the Company would have to ensure more generous portion sizes, which would increase cost of sales; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Stradford v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-2459.

