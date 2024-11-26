SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Toronto-Dominion Bank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TD To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in TD between February 29, 2024 to October 9, 2024 and would like to discuss your rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]









NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD” or the“Company”) (NYSE: TD) and reminds investors of the December 23, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning the scope of the issues surrounding TD's anti-money laundering (“AML”) program employed to comply with the United States' Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”), the ability for defendants to“fix” those issues, and the punitive and remedial compliance measures likely to be imposed upon TD through the resolution of these investigations. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's optimistic claims of updating and fixing the existing AML program, alleging a full understanding of the scope of the issues the program was facing, and setting aside specific provisional estimates as to the monetary impact of the punitive and compliance measures believed to be imposed.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of TD's AML program; pertinently, TD concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the failures of the Company's AML program and made no indication that the imposition of an asset cap or other punitive or compliance measures would be imposed that would undermine TD's continued growth for the foreseeable future. Such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase TD's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On October 10, 2024, TD unveiled the resolutions reached from the United States investigations, which included, in addition to the punitive payment of $3.09 billion, both an asset cap, preventing TD's U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, a reflection of the Company's assets as of September 30, 2024, and further subjects TD to more stringent approval processes for its product, service, and market rollouts. Further, the Department of Justice, in their own corresponding release, highlighted the significance of TD's failures as“the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first US bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

The unveiling of the scope of the Company's AML failures surprised investors and analysts alike as they reacted immediately to the revelations. The price of TD's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024, TD's stock price fell to $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024, and further to $57.01 on October 11, 2024, a decline of more than 10.23% in the span of just two days.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding TD's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about The Toronto-Dominion Bank class action, go to /TD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at