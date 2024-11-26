Peptide Synthesis Market To Witness 13.0% CAGR By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for peptide synthesis has increased significantly in the past decade and the approval of peptide-based diagnosis therapy solution has witnessed a spike post pandemic. Westford, USA, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Peptide Synthesis Size will attain the value of USD 1861.20 Million by 2031 , with a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Imaging demand is growing substantially for accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases. The use of biosensors and biomarkers for invasive and non-invasive diagnostics is also very common. Peptide based biosensors and biomarkers are experiencing huge demand growth fueling the peptide synthesis industry. Health care costs are rising sharply in developed countries of North America and Europe. Personalized medicine is growing due to rising healthcare costs, affordable alternative therapies. Personalized medicine and peptide-based medical solutions are expected to grow over the forecast period to drive market demand. Browse in-depth TOC on "Peptide Synthesis Market "

Personalized Therapeutics Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

As per peptide synthesis market outlook, the personalized therapeutics segment dominates with the largest revenue share. The demand for generic medicines is much higher due to better treatment of both chronic and chronic diseases. The prevalence of peptide-based diagnostics and therapies has dramatically increased the demand for personalized medicine during the pandemic.

Contract Research Organizations Segment is Growing Due to Increased Funding for Research Organizations

The demand for peptide synthesis is expected to grow at the fastest pace for the contract research organizations segment during the forecast period. There has been a significant increase in the number of contract research organizations in developed countries and Asia-Pacific countries. Availability of skilled resources and funding is growing for contract research organizations. Additionally, the market has witnessed collaboration among major pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and contract research organizations, increasing the demand for this end-user segment.

North America is Dominating Due to Growing Healthcare Supply Chain

As per peptide synthesis market analysis, North America dominates due to high healthcare spending and growing healthcare supply chain. North America is home to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. These players are investing significantly in R&D with the cumulative R&D cost of the pharmaceutical companies in the US accounting to more than USD 95 billion in 2023. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases in North America is also increasing the demand for peptide manufacturing in this region.

Peptide Synthesis Market Insight

Drivers



Growing Demand for Imaging Based Diagnosis

Increasing Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Therapeutics Rising Investments along with Huge Funding for R&D of Genomics and Proteomics in Bio-pharmaceutical Industry



Restraints



Lack of Standardization

Strict Regulatory Framework Issues Pertaining to Large-scale Peptide Synthesis and Lack of Robust Distribution Network



Prominent Players in Peptide Synthesis Market



MERCK KGAA

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION

BACHEM HOLDING AG

KANEKA CORPORATION

BIOTAGE AB

SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

MESA LABORATORIES, INC.

CEM CORPORATION

PROTEOGENIX

BIO-SYNTHESIS INC.

DALTON PHARMA SERVICES

AAPPTEC

VIVITIDE

ANYGEN CO., LTD.

ADVANCED CHEMTECH

LUXEMBOURG BIO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

JPT PEPTIDE TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

AMBIOPHARM INC. AURIGENE PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES LTD

Key Questions Answered in Peptide Synthesis Market Report



How big is the market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

Which region has the biggest share in the market? What is the current size of the market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising investments along with huge funding for R&D of genomics and proteomics in bio-pharmaceutical industry), restraints (lack of standardization, strict regulatory framework), opportunities (rise in the peptide-based therapeutics demand) influencing the growth of peptide synthesis market.



Market Dynamics : Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the peptide synthesis market.

Product Development/Innovation : An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the peptide synthesis market.

Market Growth : Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends : Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market. Competitive Analysis : An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.



