(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By OAS

USA / GUATEMALA – The high-level group of the Organization of American States (OAS) to promote the implementation of the recommendations of the Electoral Observation Missions (EOM/OAS) on women's participation began a two-day working visit to Guatemala, at the invitation of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The delegation, headed by the former president of Costa Rica and coordinator of the Group, Laura Chinchilla, will meet with various and electoral authorities, political and social actors in Guatemala to discuss initiatives that facilitate the implementation of the recommendations of the EOM/OAS, and to learn about the work that various institutions are promoting in this area.

Between 2015 and 2023, the year of the last elections, the OAS/EOMs deployed in the country formulated 26 recommendations, including those related to advancing the prevention, attention and punishment of violence against women in political life; promoting gender equality in the mechanisms for nominating candidates; and strengthening political financing systems for women's candidacies, among others.

Advancing in the implementation of the recommendations will contribute to strengthening women's participation in decision-making and ensuring the full participation of women in politics.

The work of the OAS high-level group is possible thanks to the financial support of the governments of Canada and Italy.

The post OAS to strengthen women's political participation, begins visit to Guatemala appeared first on Caribbean News Global .