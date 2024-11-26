No US Troops To Be Deployed In S. Lebanon Under Ceasefire Deal -- Biden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he spoke with the prime of Israel and Lebanon, and -- their have accepted the United States' proposal to end "the devastating conflict" between Israel and Hezbollah.

"-- lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved only on the battlefield. And that's why I've directed my team to work with the governments of Israel and Lebanon to forge a ceasefire to bring the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to a close," he said in a speech at the White House.

Under the deal reached today, effective at 4:00 a.m. tomorrow local time, the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end - will end. This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities.

What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed - will - I emphasize - will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again.

"Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese Army and the State Security Forces will deploy and take control of their own territory once again," Biden said, noting that "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon will not be allowed to be rebuilt."

"And over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw its remaining forces and civilians - civilians on both sides will soon be able to safely return to their communities and begin to rebuild their homes, their schools, their farms, their businesses, and their very lives.

"We're determined this conflict will not be just another cycle of violence. And so, the United States, with the full support of France and our other allies, has pledged to work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure that these arra- - this - this arrangement is fully implemented - the agreement totally implemented.

"There will be no US troops deployed in southern Lebanon. This is consistent with my commitment to the American people to not put US troops in combat in this conflict," the President stressed.

"Instead, we, along with France and others, will provide the necessary assistance to make sure this deal is implemented fully and effectively.

"Let us - let me be clear: If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defense consistent with international law, just like any country when facing a terrorist group pledged to that country's destruction.

"At the same time, this deal supports Lebanon's sovereignty. And so, it heralds a new start for Lebanon - a country that I've seen most of over the years, a country with rich history and culture. If fully implemented, this deal can put Lebanon on a path toward a future that's worthy of its significant past.

"And just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza. They too deserve an end to the fighting and displacement," he added. (end)

