Collaborator Povalii's Assets Transferred To State Property Fund

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) has taken control of property rights and assets previously owned by Taisiia Povalii.

The SPFU posted that on , as reported by Ukrinform.

The transfer follows a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court on October 22, 2024. The court enforced Article 5-1, Section 3 of the Ukrainian Law on Sanctions, seizing Povalii's assets for state revenue.

The assets include: a 2009 BMW 740 LI, a domestically made device for firing cartridges, intellectual property rights to and lyrics for several works.

Additionally, assets under Povalii's direct or indirect control were seized, such as: seven land plots in Kyiv region, two residential properties in Kyiv-Sviatoshyn district, a 2017 BMW X5, three domestically made devices for firing cartridges.

The SPFU is taking steps to ensure proper enforcement of asset transfers to the state, including intellectual property rights to Povalii's music. These efforts aim to contribute to the Fund for Eliminating the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

As reported, in September 2024, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit in the High Anti-Corruption Court seeking sanctions against Povalii, identified as a collaborator. The court subsequently ordered the seizure of her assets for state revenue.