8Th ASEAN Media Forum Kicked Off In Laos, Focusing On Regional Integration

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Nov 27 (NNN-KPL) – Senior journalists and officials from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), gathered in the Lao capital, Vientiane, for the eighth ASEAN Media Forum (AMF), highlighting the pivotal role of media in advancing ASEAN's regional integration and discussing the future of connectivity.

The forum featured several panel discussions focusing on ASEAN connectivity and resilience in areas such as infrastructure, logistics, institutional capacity building, integration, and regional challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, ASEAN Secretary-General, Kao Kim Hourn, emphasised the importance of accurate and timely information, in fostering a deeper understanding of ASEAN's goals and achievements.

“As we advance our community-building process, it is crucial to foster a sense of belonging among our peoples. Clear communication about what regional integration means and what it doesn't is essential to accurately informing our stakeholders.”

“This underscores the importance of collaboration between the ASEAN Secretariat and the media, in raising awareness, promoting understanding, and addressing misconceptions about the ASEAN integration agenda,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Phosy Keomanyvong said,“This event is a tribute to our shared vision for a more connected and resilient ASEAN, reflecting the theme of Laos' ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.”

He emphasised, the forum is a vital component of the ASEAN Communication Master Plan 2018-2025, providing a platform for ASEAN spokespersons, particularly the ASEAN chair.– NNN-KPL