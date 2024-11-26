Sri Lanka To Call For Nominations For Long-Delayed Local Government Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Sri Lankan will call for nominations for its long-delayed local government in January next year, a spokesman said, yesterday.

Addressing journalists in Colombo, cabinet spokesman and of and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa, said, the government wants to hold the local government election as soon as possible, because it has been postponed for years and these delays are affecting development.

He said that, nominations for the elections were called in early 2023, but there are some issues with the nominations submitted by political parties, given that almost two years have passed.

Jayatissa said, the government will meet leaders of political parties in the coming days about the nominations submitted in 2023.

“In Aug, this year, the Supreme Court ordered the government to hold the local government elections as soon as possible. The question is, whether we call for elections keeping the existing nomination lists, or call for nominations anew because a lot of changes have taken place in the political landscape in the past two years,” he said.

After the decision is taken in the next few days, the government will allocate money for the local government elections and the date of the elections will be announced, he said.

Sri Lanka has four main types of elections: presidential, parliamentary, provincial council, and local government. Both provincial council and local government elections, which are significantly overdue, are now set to take place next year.– NNN-XINHUA

