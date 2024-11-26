Kuwait Hosts Conf. On Entrepreneurship In GCC States As Part Of Gulf Weeks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The Association of Small and Medium Enterprise in Kuwait (ASMEK) organized Tuesday a on entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States as part of the Gulf Weeks activities held ahead of the 45th GCC Summit.

In statements to KUNA, ASMEK Board Chairperson Shaima Bin Hussein said that the conference aims to enhance regional cooperation in this important sector, help Arabian Gulf entrepreneurs communicate and build professional networks.

Bin Hussein added that the conference deliberated a wide array of issues such digital economy, social and environmental responsibility, good governance, and startup and entrepreneurs' success stories in Kuwait and GCC countries.

The small and medium enterprises are considered one of the most important pillars for achieving sustainable economic development in the GCC countries, she affirmed.

For her part, Acting Director General of Kuwait's National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Heba Al-Rifai told KUNA that the Fund's participation in the conference reflects its commitment to support entrepreneurs provide them with financial backing as well as guidance, training, and help them enter into partnerships with relevant authorities.

Al-Rifai added that this conference is an exceptional opportunity to shed light on the pivotal role of small and medium enterprises in achieving sustainable economic development. (end)

