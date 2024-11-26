France, US Announce Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel and his US counterpart Joseph R. Biden jointly announced agreement on cessation of hostilities between the Israeli forces and Lebanese Hezbollah group.

"After many weeks of tireless diplomacy, -- Israel and Lebanon have accepted a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon," reads a joint statement issued by both leaders on Tuesday.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other organizations operating from Lebanon.

"This announcement will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line," according to the statement.

"The United States and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure this arrangement is fully implemented, and enforced, and remain determined to prevent this conflict from becoming another cycle of violence.

"The United States and France also commit to lead and support international efforts for capacity-building of the Lebanese Armed Forces as well as economic development throughout Lebanon to advance stability and prosperity in the region," it added. (end)

