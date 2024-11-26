Acting PM: Citizenship Cmte Looking Into Files Accurately

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud said on Tuesday the Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship is studying "accurately" all files.

In an interview with "90 Minute" program broadcast on Kuwait TV News Channel, Sheikh Fahad said the committee is looking into all old dossiers previously checked by General Directorate of Nationality and Documents (GDNTD).

The committee, which includes deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Secretary General, in collaboration with the GDNTD, is checking during its weekly meeting on Thursday the files received to withdraw and drop Kuwait's citizenship.

Meanwhile, head of technical office at the Ministry of Interior Colonel Mohammad Al-Mezyad stressed GDNTD keenness on cementing the bases of citizenship and enhancing national allegiance through ensuring accuracy of the files, in line with high standards.

He reviewed accurate procedures and studies of citizenship files, affirming that after completing investigation, the file is submitted to the technical office to check all sides related to the case.

The committee is taking a final decision in accordance with what has been checked and analyzed during the meeting, he noted.

Meanwhile, head of follow-up and inquiry directorate Colonel Abdelaziz Al-Omairi said maintaining Kuwait's identity is a national responsibility for every citizen.

During the interview, he reviewed the files studied by the committee and mechanisms of verifying forged and/or dual citizenship.

Those whose citizenship was withdrawn will get temporary identities until their positions are adjusted, he said.

He pointed out that a large number of people obtained Kuwait's citizenship, mainly after the brutal Iraqi invasion in 1990.

For his part, assistant head of GDNTD Colonel Turki Al-Sabah said the number of those who lost their citizenship is 4,447, citing the supreme committee's statistics.

The process of withdrawing and dropping citizenship is ongoing to face forgery, he said.

The Article 5 of Constitution stipulates giving citizenship to any person who has rendered valuable services to Kuwait, in addition to other cases which have the rights to get this nationality, he noted.

The recent amendments to the nationality law are enough at present for any loopholes, he stated. (end)

msa









MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108929807