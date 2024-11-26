Ghana’S Golden Ascent: Maintaining Africa’S Top Gold Producer Status In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ghana stands poised to retain its crown as Africa's leading producer in 2024. Samuel A. Jinapor, of Lands and Natural Resources, announced this projection with confidence.



The nation's gold industry continues to shine brightly on the continental stage. Ghana's gold production has steadily increased over recent years.



In 2023, the country produced 4 million ounces of gold. This marked an 8.3% rise from the previous year. Experts now predict output will reach between 4.5 and 4.9 million ounces in 2024.



This growth cements Ghana's position at the top of Africa's gold-producing nations. South Africa, once the undisputed leader, now trails behind.



Other major producers like Sudan, Mali, and Burkina Faso also lag in comparison to Ghana's output. The economic impact of Ghana's gold industry cannot be overstated.







Gold exports accounted for 54% of the country's total exports in the first half of 2024. This translated to $5 billion in revenue. Projections suggest full-year gold exports could exceed $10 billion.

A Key Contributor to Economic Growth

Ghana's mining sector contributes significantly to the national coffers. In 2023, it generated GH¢11.69 billion in fiscal revenue. The industry also brought in $7.8 billion in foreign exchange earnings.



These figures underscore the sector's vital role in Ghana's economy. Large-scale producers drive much of this success. Companies like AngloGold Ashanti and Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd lead the pack.



However, small-scale mining operations also play a crucial role. They contributed $1.7 billion in exports during the first half of 2024 alone. The government has implemented initiatives to maximize benefits from the gold sector.



The Domestic Gold Purchase Programme, launched in 2022, encourages local gold sales. Mining companies have sold over 781,000 ounces of refined gold to the Bank of Ghana through this program.



Ghana's success story extends beyond mere production figures. The country ranks sixth globally in gold production . This achievement gains even more significance considering the recent surge in gold prices.



Gold reached a record $2,482 an ounce in July 2024. However, challenges remain for Ghana's gold industry. Environmental concerns loom large, particularly regarding small-scale mining operations.



The government faces pressure to balance economic gains with ecological responsibility. Exploration incentives and value addition also require attention to sustain growth.



Ghana's approach to these challenges will shape the industry's future. The government is considering removing VAT on exploration to encourage investment.



It also promotes local refining and processing of gold. These steps aim to increase the sector's long-term viability and value to the nation.

Comparison with Other African Producers







Ghana: 4.5-4.9 moz (projected for 2024)



South Africa: Historically the largest producer, now second to Ghana



Sudan: Emerging as a significant contributor



Mali: Major producer, but facing production declines



Burkina Faso: Rising producer despite security challenges

Tanzania: Steady growth in production

