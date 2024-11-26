Judge And Target: Moraes’ Dual Role Threatens Bolsonaro’S Coup Investigation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The ongoing investigation into Jair Bolsonaro and his allies for an alleged coup attempt has taken a controversial turn, putting Brazil's judicial system under the microscope.



At the center of this storm is Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. He not only oversees the case but was also a direct target of the alleged plot.



This dual role has sparked heated debate among experts. They argue that Moraes' continued involvement risks undermining the of the investigation and, potentially, the Supreme Court itself.



The stakes are high. police investigations revealed a chilling plan by Bolsonaro supporters to assassinate Moraes, President Lula , and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin as part of a broader scheme to overthrow Brazil's democratic institutions.



Dubbed“Copa 2022,” this clandestine operation aimed to eliminate key figures standing in the way of their alleged coup. These revelations have led to the indictment of Bolsonaro and 36 others.







Moraes is playing a central role in determining whether formal charges will proceed. But here's where things get complicated: Moraes is both judge and victim in this case.

The Conflict of Interest in Moraes' Dual Role

Legal scholars argue that this overlap creates a glaring conflict of interest. They warn that his involvement could open the door for defense attorneys to challenge the investigation's validity, potentially leading to its annulment.



Such an outcome would not only derail accountability but also deepen public distrust in Brazil's judiciary-a system already grappling with credibility issues.



Critics point out that judicial impartiality isn't just about being fair; it's about appearing fair. The European Court of Human Rights has long upheld the principle that judges must not only act impartially but also be perceived as impartial by society.



Moraes' dual role raises doubts on both fronts. His critics argue that stepping aside would protect not just his reputation but also that of the Supreme Court, ensuring that justice is seen as above personal or political interests.



Supporters of Moraes dismiss these concerns as overblown. They cite legal precedent that allows judges to oversee cases even when they are indirectly involved.



Supreme Court President Luís Roberto Barroso and Justice Gilmar Mendes have publicly defended Moraes' position. They argue that removing him would disrupt ongoing investigations into anti-democratic activities linked to Bolsonaro and his network.



However, this defense hasn't quelled dissenting voices within Brazil's legal community. Some draw parallels to past controversies, such as Judge Sergio Moro's criticized conduct during the Lava Jato corruption probe.



They caution that concentrating so much power in one individual-especially one with a personal stake in the case-sets a dangerous precedent.

Impact on Brazil's Judiciary

Moraes' involvement extends beyond this single inquiry. He also oversees related investigations into fake news campaigns, digital militias, and the January 8 attacks on government buildings.



Critics argue that consolidating these cases under one judge stretches legal norms on procedural fairness and judicial neutrality. They suggest redistributing these cases among other justices to avoid further accusations of bias.



The implications go far beyond legal technicalities. If Moraes remains on this case and it later faces annulment due to perceived bias, it could embolden those seeking to undermine Brazil's democratic institutions.



On the other hand, if he steps aside now, it could reinforce public confidence in the judiciary at a time when trust is sorely needed.



This debate isn't just about one man or one case. It's about how Brazil navigates its most significant political crisis in decades while maintaining faith in its democratic processes.



Whether Moraes stays or goes will send a powerful message. It will reflect how seriously Brazil takes judicial impartiality and accountability at its highest levels.

